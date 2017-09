March 11 (Reuters) - Mobilezone AG :

* FY EBIT of 40.4 million Swiss francs ($41.01 million) (previous year: 29.2 million francs) and earnings per share of 0.96 franc (previous year: 0.71 franc)

* Dividend of 0.60 franc per registered share

* FY revenue 859 million francs, up 121 percent

* Is convinced that can also continue in 2016 on successful path