March 10 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Jan. 2016 power sales 2,552 GWh versus 2,167 GWh in Jan. 2015

* February power sales 2,071 GWh versus 1,861 GWh year ago

* Hydro power production in Jan. 2016 was 231 GWh versus 215 GWh in Jan. 2015

* Hydro power production in Feb. 2016 was 210 GWh versus 188 GWh in Feb. 2015 Source text for Eikon:

