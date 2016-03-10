FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-United Tech reaffirms 2016 and Q1 guidance
March 10, 2016 / 12:18 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-United Tech reaffirms 2016 and Q1 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp :

* Says reaffirms 2016 outlook for adjusted eps of $6.30 to $6.60

* Says Q1 adjusted EPS expectation reaffirmed at $1.35 to $1.40

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.50, revenue view $56.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* UTC hosts annual investor conference

* Expects organic sales to grow at a 5 to 8 percent CAGR through 2020

* Says continues to expect free cash flow in range of 90 to 100 percent of net income for full year

* Continue to be confident in full year 2016 adjusted EPS expectations of $6.30 to $6.60 on sales of $56 billion to $58 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.40, revenue view $13.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

