BRIEF-Livanova says to reorganises unit; cuts 140 jobs in France
#Healthcare
March 10, 2016 / 2:09 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Livanova says to reorganises unit; cuts 140 jobs in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Livanova Plc :

* Livanova Plc reorganisation plan for Cardiac Rhythm Management business unit

* Plan also contemplates closure of company’s research and development facility in Meylan, France,

* Estimates that these actions will result in total pre-tax charges of approximately $16 million to $21 million in 2016

* Reorganisation plan will result in a reduction of around 140 in workforce, primarily based at company’s facility in Clamart, France

* Plan contemplates consolidation of business unit’s research and development capabilities into clamart facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
