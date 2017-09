March 10 (Reuters) - Harvest SA :

* FY operating income of 5.2 million euro versus 4.1 million euro ($4.6 million) a year ago

* FY net profit of 3.6 million euro versus 3.1 million euro a year ago

* Order book at the end of February of 19.5 million euro versus 18 million euro a year ago

* Proposes to general meeting payment of a dividend of 1.50 euro per share, up 25 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)