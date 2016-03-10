FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant says did not produce documents to Oversight Committee, cites attorney-client privilege
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant says did not produce documents to Oversight Committee, cites attorney-client privilege

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc:

* Valeant issues statement responding to the March 10th letter from the House Oversight Committee

* Says declined to produce documents to oversight committee covered by the attorney-client privilege

* Says preparing a log for Oversight Committee detailing what documents are being withheld under that privilege

* Says produced more than 78,000 pages of documents to House Oversight Committee

* "We have cooperated with the Committee's review from beginning and look forward to providing them with the log, pursuant to their request" Source text (bit.ly/21l31Yw) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
