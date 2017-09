March 10 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA :

* Says board dissolves following resignation of board members Antonio Sala, Yvon Guerin, Patrice Gassenbach

* Board members who resigned represent majority shareholder

* Resigning board member Antonio Sala says he resigns due to recurring conflicts in board of directors Source text: www.1info.it

