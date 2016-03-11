BRIEF-Pihlajalinna appoints new CEO, CFO and Chairman

March 11 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Mikko Wirén nominated to the Chairman of the Board, Aarne Aktan appointed to CEO, Niclas Köhler to CFO

* Aktan will start in position latest on Aug 8, 2016

* Aarne Aktan has previously served as CEO of Talentum Oyj in 2011-2016 and continues as CEO of Talentum Media AB until end of July 2016

* Niclas Köhler previously served as CFO of Talentum Plc 2011-2016

* Largest shareholders notified company that current CEO Mikko Wirén will be proposed to be elected a member of board of Pihlajalinna plc in next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)