BRIEF-Pihlajalinna appoints new CEO, CFO and Chairman
March 11, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pihlajalinna appoints new CEO, CFO and Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Mikko Wirén nominated to the Chairman of the Board, Aarne Aktan appointed to CEO, Niclas Köhler to CFO

* Aktan will start in position latest on Aug 8, 2016

* Aarne Aktan has previously served as CEO of Talentum Oyj in 2011-2016 and continues as CEO of Talentum Media AB until end of July 2016

* Niclas Köhler previously served as CFO of Talentum Plc 2011-2016

* Largest shareholders notified company that current CEO Mikko Wirén will be proposed to be elected a member of board of Pihlajalinna plc in next AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

