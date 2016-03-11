FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Old Mutual says to separate its four main units
March 11, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Old Mutual says to separate its four main units

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc

* Fy pre-tax adjusted operating profit (AOP) of gbp1.7 billion up 11% in constant currency, up 4 pct in reported currency

* JSE: OML - Old Mutual Plc announcement of new strategy and preliminary results for the year ended Dec. 31 2015

* Second interim dividend of 6.25p flat versus prior year, with a total dividend of 8.9p up 2% (up 25% in rand)

* Fy fum (excluding rogge) at gbp303.8 billion up 8% in constant currency, 6% in reported currency

* Old mutual emerging markets, old mutual wealth, nedbank and om asset management to be separated

* Following completion of managed separation and at an appropriate point in future, group, in its current structure, will no longer exist

* Intended that strategic relationship between Nedbank and OMEM will continue following managed separation

* Exact mechanism to achieve any reduction in Old Mutual’s shareholding has yet to be finally determined

* With revenues of much of group based on fees charged on assets under management, low market levels in current ytd may put pressure on revenues

* Solvency II surplus of gbp1.6 billion with ratio of 135%, excluding surplus of gbp0.8 billion from old mutual emerging markets and nedbank

* Managed separation expected to be materially completed by end of 2018

* It is agreed that a majority shareholding in nedbank is not necessary to achieve either party’s strategic objectives

* In time, old mutual envisages reducing its interest in nedbank to an appropriate strategic minority position to underpin future commercial relationship

* Board intends to pursue a dividend policy reflecting operational cash generation, investment and liquidity needs of group

* Target a dividend cover equivalent to 2.5 to 3.5 times group aop earnings for each reporting period

* Expect 2016 to be a challenging year

* Extended period of a weaker rand is a significant non-operating determinant on our reported sterling results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
