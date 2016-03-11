FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biotec BetaGlucans has entered into supply agreement for delivery of M-Glucan
#Healthcare
March 11, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biotec BetaGlucans has entered into supply agreement for delivery of M-Glucan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* Subsidiary Biotec BetaGlucans AS has entered into a supplier agreement with a new feed company for deliveries of its beta-glucan product M-Glucan for use in animal health

* Deliveries under the agreement will commence from May 1, 2016 and run for 24 months

* Expected revenues for the indicated period is around 20 million Norwegian crowns ($2.36 million) depending on sales  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4878 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

