BRIEF-Millicom proposes Tom Boardman as chairman
March 11, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Millicom proposes Tom Boardman as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Millicom International Cellular Sa

* Millicom says nomination also proposes election of Tom Boardman as chairman of board

* Anders Borg, Paul Donovan, Dame Amelia Fawcett and Cristina Stenbeck have decided not to seek re-election

* Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of current Board Directors Odilon Almeida, Tomas Eliasson, Lorenzo Grabau and Alejandro Santo Domingo, and the election of Tom Boardman, Janet Davidson and Simon Duffy as new Directors of the Board Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

