BRIEF-Entra sells remaining part of the Ringstabekk project in Bærum
March 11, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Entra sells remaining part of the Ringstabekk project in Bærum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Entra ASA :

* Entra has sold approximately 5,570 sqm of commercial premises and the eight remaining apartments at Ringstabekk in Bærum

* The transaction is based on a property value of 114 million Norwegian crowns ($13.43 million) , which is close to current book values in Entra

* The transaction is structured as sale of shares in the company Ringstabekk AS

* Closing will take place on April 6, 2016 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4882 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

