BRIEF-Roularta Media Group FY current net result up at 30.2 million euros

March 11 (Reuters) - Roularta Media Group NV :

* FY sales 290.2 million euros ($323.81 million) versus 299.6 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 33.6 million euros versus 34.9 million euros year ago

* FY current net result 30.2 million euros versus 19.4 million euros year ago

* Proposes to the General Assembly of May 17th, 2016 to pay a gross dividend of 0.50 euro per share

* Is focusing in 2016 on the organic growth of its Roularta Local Media division

* Start of 2016 is encouraging with regard to radio and TV advertising revenue (MEDIALAAN and Kanaal Z/Canal Z)

* Jeroen Mouton becomes the new CFO of Roularta Media Group ($1 = 0.8962 euros)