March 11 (Reuters) - Probi :

* Acquires license for new probiotic strains - strengthening its offer in functional food

* License covers global market, excluding Nordic countries

* Agreement also includes IP rights for two thermostable strains, which will enable Probi to extend its offer into new applications in new and growing market segments for probiotics Source text for Eikon:

