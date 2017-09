March 11 (Reuters) - Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Its unit Banco Inversis, owned in 49.99 percent, signs deal to buy operations of Spanish units of RBC Investor And Treasury Services (RBC I&TS)

* RBC I&TS is part of Royal Bank of Canada group

* Spanish operations of RBC I&TS are run by RBC InvestorServices Espana and RBC Investor Services Activos Source text: bit.ly/1YEToUG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)