March 11 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* Says reaffirmed its 2016 earnings guidance of $2.80-$3.00 per share

* Says bulk of investments will be made in New Jersey

* Says plans to invest $16 billion over next five years

* Potential expansion of existing infrastructure programs could result in additional capital investment of $2 billion at PSE&G