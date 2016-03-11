BRIEF-Novina signs preliminary sale agreement of 46% of Present24

March 11 (Reuters) - Novina SA :
* Signs preliminary agreement for sale of 46 percent of Present24 SA for 9.2 million zlotys ($2.4 million) or 0.8 zloty per share to Monostyle Sp. z o.o. S. K. A.
* The agreement permits a sale of lower number of shares to Monostyle, if the company will sell another entity some shares of Present24 for more than 0.8 zloty per share before signing the final agreement with Monostyle
* Plans to allocate a part of the sale proceeds to pay out FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8895 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)