BRIEF-Novina signs preliminary sale agreement of 46% of Present24

March 11 (Reuters) - Novina SA :

* Signs preliminary agreement for sale of 46 percent of Present24 SA for 9.2 million zlotys ($2.4 million) or 0.8 zloty per share to Monostyle Sp. z o.o. S. K. A.

* The agreement permits a sale of lower number of shares to Monostyle, if the company will sell another entity some shares of Present24 for more than 0.8 zloty per share before signing the final agreement with Monostyle

* Plans to allocate a part of the sale proceeds to pay out FY 2015 dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8895 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)