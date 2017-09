March 11 (Reuters) - FFP SA :

* FY consolidated net income, group share was 159 million euros ($177.9 million), compared to 308 million euros in 2014

* At Dec. 31, 2015, NAV per share is 123.8 euros versus 94.6 euros a year ago

* Decided to propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share Source text: bit.ly/21mB9U0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)