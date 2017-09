March 11 (Reuters) - Valeo SA :

* Announces outcome of its 600 million euro ($670.6 million)bond issue with maturity in March 18, 2026

* BNP Paribas, HSBC, MUFG, Natixis and Societe Generale were joint leader managers on this transaction

* Bonds with 10-year maturity and a coupon of 1.625 pct Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8948 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)