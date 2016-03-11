FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Diamond Bank sees FY 2015 earnings lower than in 2014
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 3:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Diamond Bank sees FY 2015 earnings lower than in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Diamond Bank Plc :

* Says continuing deterioration in Nigeria’s macro-economic conditions has resulted the bank recognising higher than expected impairment charges on loans made to energy and commercial business sectors

* Says in light of these deteriorating conditions, preliminary indications are that earnings of the bank for FY 2015 will be lower than in 2014

* Says in 2016 the business has made significant changes to its operating structure that will result in reductions in operating costs Source: j.mp/228Oz8i Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
