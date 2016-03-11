FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delta Lloyd: support from DNB and VEB
#Financials
March 11, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Delta Lloyd: support from DNB and VEB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* De Nederlandsche Bank (“DNB”) confirmed Delta Lloyd’s position that Highfields Capital’s (“Highfields”) request to enterprise court should be rejected

* Highfields requested to prohibit voting on proposed rights issue at shareholders meeting of 16 march 2016

* DNB states that a postponement of voting and ensuing uncertainty on rights issue is detrimental to Delta Lloyd

* Veb, main advocate for Dutch investors, has sent a similar letter to parties and enterprise court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
