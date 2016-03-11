BRIEF-Delta Lloyd: support from DNB and VEB

March 11 (Reuters) - Delta Lloyd NV :

* De Nederlandsche Bank (“DNB”) confirmed Delta Lloyd’s position that Highfields Capital’s (“Highfields”) request to enterprise court should be rejected

* Highfields requested to prohibit voting on proposed rights issue at shareholders meeting of 16 march 2016

* DNB states that a postponement of voting and ensuing uncertainty on rights issue is detrimental to Delta Lloyd

* Veb, main advocate for Dutch investors, has sent a similar letter to parties and enterprise court