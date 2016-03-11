BRIEF-Fitch affirms Anadarko at 'BBB'; outlook revised to negative

March 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Anadarko at ‘BBB’; outlook revised to negative

* Negative outlook driven by changes to Fitch’s oil & gas price deck which lead to lower cash flow expectations, increase near-term leverage forecasts

* Expects that asset sales will continue to be a part of Anadarko’s strategy for navigating downturn

* Completed and potential asset sales will be sufficient to offset negative cash flow in 2016 and Anadarko's liquidity will remain adequate