FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Anadarko at 'BBB'; outlook revised to negative
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Anadarko at 'BBB'; outlook revised to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Anadarko at ‘BBB’; outlook revised to negative

* Negative outlook driven by changes to Fitch’s oil & gas price deck which lead to lower cash flow expectations, increase near-term leverage forecasts

* Expects that asset sales will continue to be a part of Anadarko’s strategy for navigating downturn

* Completed and potential asset sales will be sufficient to offset negative cash flow in 2016 and Anadarko’s liquidity will remain adequate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.