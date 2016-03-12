FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Saint-Gobain-Burkard family extend validity of shares sale deal
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
March 12, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Saint-Gobain-Burkard family extend validity of shares sale deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Compagnie De Saint Gobain SA

* Saint-Gobain and the Burkard family said they were extending the validity of their agreement relating to the sale of shares of Schenker-Winkler Holding, which holds the majority of Sika voting rights.

* The validity of the agreement is extended until June 30, 2017. Saint-Gobain will then have an option to extend the agreement until December 31, 2018, the statement said.

* Saint Gobain agreed to buy a 16.1 percent stake and majority voting interest in Sika from the Burkard-Schenker family for 2.75 billion Swiss francs, but management and many minority shareholders oppose the deal

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.