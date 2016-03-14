FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software FY EBITDA EUR 12.81 mln, up 18%
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
March 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mensch und Maschine Software FY EBITDA EUR 12.81 mln, up 18%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Mensch und Maschine Software SE :

* FY net profit after minority shares remained level at 3.87 million euros ($4.31 million) (PY: 3.72), or 24 cents (PY: 24) per share

* Group sales 2015 was 160.38 million euros (PY: 140.02/+14.5 pct)

* FY EBITDA before depreciation, amortization, interest and taxes climbed to 12.81 million euros (PY: 10.87/+18 pct)

* Will propose to annual shareholders’ meeting to pay a dividend increased by 25 pct to 25 cents (PY: 20)

* For 2016 we expect sales above 170 million euros and gross margin above 90 million euros

* 2016 EBITDA target is approx. 16 million euros 

* From 2017 onwards an annual 3-4 million euros EBITDA increase should correspond with an annual 2-3 million euros/13-20 cents per share net profit improvement

* Assuming we achieve these targets we plan to raise dividend for year 2016 to 30-35 cents, and then annually by approx. 10 cents

* Expects roughly a 2016 net profit doubling to approx. 8 million euros or 50 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8972 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.