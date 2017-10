March 14 (Reuters) - Dada SpA :

* FY revenue 62.2 million euros ($69.12 million) versus 59.5 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit at 1.3 million euros versus loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

* Mid-Single-Digit organic growth of business volumes is expected in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)