March 14 (Reuters) - Acotel Group SpA

* FY net loss of 10.7 million euros ($11.89 million) versus loss of 19.3 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 37.3 million euros versus 44.0 million euros a year ago

* To incorporate unit Acotel SpA into Acotel Group SpA