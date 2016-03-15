BRIEF-Poland's PZU says to release new strategy by mid-2016

March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU :

* Eastern Europe’s largest insurer, Poland’s PZU, plans to present new strategy by mid-2016, the company’s newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Michal Krupinski told a news conference on Tuesday.

* Krupinski also said the price war on the Polish insurance market has peaked and that he planned to cut costs by 20 percent in the next three years.

* Earlier on Tuesday, PZU reported a 21-percent year-on-year drop in its 2015 net profit, weighed down by falling investment income.  Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)