BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says to decide on dividend in May
March 18, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says to decide on dividend in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Poland’s KGHM :

* Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM will decide in May whether to pay out a dividend from its 2015 profit, Chief Executive Krzysztof Skora told a news conference on Friday.

* From its 2014 profit, the miner paid out 800 million zlotys ($211.41 million) in dividend.

* Separately, the chief executive said that KGHM’s Glogow smelter in Poland will be shut down for four-month maintenance between the third and the fourth quarter of 2016. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7841 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary)

