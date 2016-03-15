FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Poland's PZU says to present dividend strategy by mid-2016
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Poland's PZU says to present dividend strategy by mid-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU :

* The company is working on a new dividend policy and it plans to present it by mid-2016, the insurer’s new chief executive told a news conference on Tuesday.

* “We are working on a new dividend policy, it should give investors a proper dividend yield,” Michal Krupinski said.

* The insurer would like to return to a ROE (return on equity) level of 20 percent, but probably not this year.

* PZU wants to continue working with the management of Alior Bank, its subsidiary, in its current line-up, the chief executive said. Further company coverage: ] (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
