BRIEF-Vietnam Enterprise Investments to list on London Stock Exchange
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vietnam Enterprise Investments to list on London Stock Exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam Enterprise Investments Ltd

* Intention to seek admission to trading on london stock Exchange

* Has commenced preparations for an application for admission of company’s shares to trading on main market of LSE, with a premium listing

* Consider that an application for a listing of shares of company on main market of LSE would be best approach to address these key concerns

* Envisaged that company will delist its shares from Irish Stock Exchange in due course if admission to trading on lse is approved by relevant authorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

