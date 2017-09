March 14 (Reuters) - Pairi Daiza SA :

* Announces that on March 8, 275,646 shares were tendered under the offer

* Therefore, Perennitas and people related to Perennitas now hold 93.73% of the shares of Pairi Daiza

* Payment is expected March 18 at the latest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)