BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says entered into partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Jet Airways

March 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Effective March 27 Jet Airways will launch daily non-stop flights from Amsterdam to each to its hubs in Mumbai and New Delhi

* Under codeshare arrangement, Jet Airways will place its marketing code on KLM’s flights from Amsterdam to 30 cities across Europe

* Delta Air Lines has entered into a codeshare partnership with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Jet Airways

* Jet Airways will operate a daily flight to Toronto from Amsterdam

* Jet Airways will also place its marketing code on KLM and delta flights to 11 points across USA and Canada