BRIEF-Fimalac FY net income group share jumps to 1.58 bln
March 14, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fimalac FY net income group share jumps to 1.58 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Fimalac SA :

* FY net income group share EUR 1,583.0 million ($1.76 billion) versus EUR 87.0 million year ago

* FY operating loss EUR 120.7 million versus loss of EUR 11.3 million year ago

* Proposes dividend of EUR 2.10 per share

* Proposal to launch a simplified public offer for up to 1,700,000 Fimalac shares representing 6.3% of the current capital

* Offer price will be set at eur 101 per share (including the 2015 dividend), to be paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

