BRIEF-Outerwall to explore strategic alternatives
March 14, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Outerwall to explore strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc

* has declared an increase in quarterly dividend payable to its shareholders to $0.60 per share

* Says reaffirmed board and management team’s commitment to managing outerwall’s businesses for profitability and cash flow

* Outerwall to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* “board and management team will evaluate all options thoughtfully and carefully with support of our advisors”

* Says retained morgan stanley & co. Llc as its financial advisor, and perkins coie llp as its legal advisor to assist in this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)

