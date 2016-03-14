BRIEF-Outerwall to explore strategic alternatives

March 14 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc

* has declared an increase in quarterly dividend payable to its shareholders to $0.60 per share

* Says reaffirmed board and management team’s commitment to managing outerwall’s businesses for profitability and cash flow

* Outerwall to explore strategic and financial alternatives to maximize shareholder value

* “board and management team will evaluate all options thoughtfully and carefully with support of our advisors”

* Says retained morgan stanley & co. Llc as its financial advisor, and perkins coie llp as its legal advisor to assist in this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)