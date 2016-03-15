FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Altice FY group adjusted EBITDA 6,671 mln euros, up 17.6 pct YoY
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Altice FY group adjusted EBITDA 6,671 mln euros, up 17.6 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* FY group revenue 17,495 million euros ($19.43 billion), down 0.1 pct YoY

* FY group adjusted EBITDA 6,671 million euros, up 17.6 pct YoY

* FY group adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 5.8 percentage points to 38.1 pct

* For 2016 expects an improving trend in Altice Group revenue on a consolidated basis (under the current group perimeter at constant currency).

* For 2016 expects mid-single digit growth in group adjusted EBITDA and operating free cash flow growth flat to slightly down reflecting accelerated investments

* Overall in Q4 Altice Group added 270,000 postpaid mobile customers and 130,000 fiber broadband customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.