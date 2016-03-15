FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY rental income up 12 pct at CHF 8.6 mln
March 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Peach Property Group FY rental income up 12 pct at CHF 8.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects third bullet point to specify that Bernd Hasse is CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and not of Peach Property Group AG)

March 15 (Reuters) - Peach Property Group AG :

* FY rental income increased by 12 percent to 8.6 million Swiss francs ($8.71 million) (+20 percent in local currency)

* FY profit before tax at 3.3 million francs and after tax at 1.2 million francs substantially improved compared to previous year

* Bernd Hasse to step down from his position as CEO of Peach Property Group (Deutschland) AG and member of the executive management of the Peach Property Group at the end of April 2016

* Positive outlook for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9869 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
