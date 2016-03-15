FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit up 42.1 pct at 57.1 mln CHF
March 15, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecan Group FY net profit up 42.1 pct at 57.1 mln CHF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Tecan Group AG :

* FY sales of 440.3 million Swiss francs ($446.01 million) (2014: 399.5 million francs)

* FY net profit of 57.1 million francs (2014: 40.2 million francs); increase of 42.1 percent

* FY operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 83.4 million francs (2014: 67.5 million francs)

* Proposes an increase in the dividend from 1.50 francs to 1.75 franc per share 

* EBITDA in 2016 expected at about similar level as 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1RjnkA3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9872 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

