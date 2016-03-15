FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taaleri disposes of Finsilva holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Taaleri Oyj :

* Taaleri Investments Ltd accepted a binding purchase offer made by Etera Mutual Pension Insurance Company for all of forest fund Metsärahasto II KY’s company holdings

* If sale is finalised, it will have a positive impact on Taaleri group’s result for 2016

* Metsärahasto II KY is a special purpose vehicle whose only asset is an about 19.77 percent holding of Finsilva Plc shares.

* Offer is expected to lead to finalisation of sale by end of april

* Taaleri leaves its earnings guidance unchanged. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

