BRIEF-Opera Software in talks to divest tv business, will not impact offer
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opera Software in talks to divest tv business, will not impact offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Opera Software has for some time been in discussions to divest its TV business, in order for the TV business to achieve its full potential under a different ownership structure.

* No agreement has yet been made nor is certain to be made. Opera will update the market in due course.

* The process has been run as part of the broader strategic review.

* Golden Brick Silk Road (Shenzhen) equity investment fund II Llp was informed of process before announcing its recommended voluntary offer on 10 February 2016.

* A potential divestment of tv business will be completed on terms not impacting voluntary offer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
