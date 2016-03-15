FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Hastings Group says FY oper profit up 19 pct
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 15, 2016 / 7:21 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hastings Group says FY oper profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc

* 2015 was another very strong year for hastings

* Group operating profit up 19 pct to 126.1 mln stg (2014: £105.7 million)

* Live policies up 19% to 2.04 million (31 december 2014: 1.71 million) and market share of uk private car increased to 5.8% (31 december 2014: 5.1%)

* During year group continued to develop systems and procedures to enable it to comply with solvency ii which came into effect from 1 january 2016

* Announces its preliminary results for year ended 31 december 2015

* Maintained its profitable growth trajectory, with continuing increases in customer policy numbers, rising premiums, disciplined underwriting and control over costs

* Gross written premiums up 27% to £614.9 million (2014: £483.4 million (1) ), net revenue up 20% to £481.0 million (2014: £400.9 million

* Calendar year loss ratio (3) of 75.4%, maintained at low end of 75% to 79% target range (2014: 72.4% (4) )

* Proposed maiden dividend of 2.2p per share, which represents a payout ratio of 56.5% of one third of adjusted profit after tax in line with intentions set out by board at time of ipo

* Interactions with regulator in gibraltar have been positive and group’s insurance company, advantage insurance company limited, is well capitalised

* Current trading is in line with board’s expectations and means we begin current financial year well positioned to continue with sustained growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.