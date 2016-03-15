FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Davide Campari to launch friendly takeover offer for Grand Marnier owner
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
March 15, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Davide Campari to launch friendly takeover offer for Grand Marnier owner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Davide Campari Milano Spa

* immediate acquisition of shares representing 17.19% in full ownership, 1.06% in bare ownership and 1.54% in usufruct of spml’s capital through block transactions with some of controlling family shareholders

* he agreements reached with controlling family shareholders, gruppo campari will launch a tender offer: at a price of eur 8,0501per share in cash (implying a 60.42 percent premium to current share price)

* gruppo campari to launch a friendly takeover offer for société des produits marnier lapostolle s.a., owner of grand marnier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Freya Berry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.