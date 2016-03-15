BRIEF-ANF Immobilier FY gross rental income rises to 49.2 mln euros

March 15 (Reuters) - ANF Immobilier SA :

* 8 pct growth in FY EPRA recurring net income, group share, reaching 14.6 million euros

* Growth in FY IFRS recurring net income, group share, reaching 18.6 million euros

* FY growth of 23 pct in gross rental income to 49.2 million euros

* Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct

* FY recurring EBITDA increased 32 pct to 35.6 million euros

* For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share