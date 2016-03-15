BRIEF-Kardan's unit KFS sells TBIF

March 15 (Reuters) - Kardan NV :

* Announces that Kardan Financial Services B.V. (KFS), the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has signed an agreement to sell its 100% holding in the subsidiary TBIF

* Total consideration for the transaction comprises two parts

* On the completion date the buyer will pay KFS an amount of approximately 69 million euros ($76.49 million)

* According to the agreement, TBIF will transfer certain non-lending assets with a value of approximately 23 million euros to KFS before the completion date

* Completion date will initially not be later than June 15, 2016, but that this date can be extended upon mutual agreement between parties

* Subsequently consideration will be adjusted to take into account the audited result of the sold asset in the period January 1, 2016 until the completion date

* Estimates that on the completion date a gain of approximately 14 million euros will be recognized Source text: bit.ly/1S1eWIr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)