BRIEF-Enzymatica resolves rights issue of SEK 60 mln
March 15, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enzymatica resolves rights issue of SEK 60 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Enzymatica publ AB :

* Says has resolved on a rights issue of 60 million Swedish crowns ($7.18 million)

* Subscription price in rights issue is 2.18 crowns per share

* Says will use proceeds to finance geographic expansion, cover product development costs, including trial and product documentation, and for continued operating activities

* Says rights issue together with existing cash and cash flows from operating activities estimated to cover the company’s financing needs for more than 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3560 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
