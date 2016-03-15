BRIEF-C-RAD proposes rights issue; provides update on lawsuit from Beamocular

March 15 (Reuters) - C-Rad AB :

* Board of C-RAD proposes a rights issue

* If rights issue is fully subscribed, co will be provided with about 45.4 million Swedish crowns ($5.44 million) before deduction of transaction costs

* Says to propose to issue a maximum of 1.8 million B-shares under over-allotment option which would provide co with proceeds of up to about 15.0 million crowns

* Subscription price is set at 8.25 crowns per share (regardless of class)

* Intends to use proceeds from rights issue to cover working capital needs up until company has become long-term cash flow positive

* Intends to use proceeds from rights issue to finance increased sales and marketing activities in company’s core markets

* Provides an update on the lawsuit from Beamocular

* District Court will likely summon the parties to an oral hearing within short and the Company’s expectation is that the main proceedings will be held at the earliest sometime during October-December 2016 but it may very well take until sometime in the beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon:

