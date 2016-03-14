FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Safilo Group FY adjusted net profit falls to EUR 6.9 million
March 14, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Safilo Group FY adjusted net profit falls to EUR 6.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Safilo Group SpA :

* FY net sales 1.28 billion euros ($1.42 billion) versus 1.18 billion euros a year ago

* FY net loss 52.7 million euros versus profit of 39.0 million euros a year ago

* FY adjusted net profit 6.9 million euros versus 44.5 million euros a year ago

* 2015 adjusted results do not include non-recurring costs for 60.5 million euros

* Non-Recurring costs are mainly related to the impairment of goodwill allocated to the Far East business and provision related to investigation of French competition authority

* Targets 25 million euros - 30 million euros cumulative overhead cost savings by December 2019, behind expected one-off restructuring charges of 20 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1LmKzwW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

