BRIEF-Avon Products announces execution details of transformation plan
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
March 14, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avon Products announces execution details of transformation plan

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Avon Products Inc :

* Says announces details on execution of company’s three-year transformation plan that was outlined at investor day in January 2016

* Will reduce its headcount by approximately 2,500 positions across multiple geographies

* Core enterprise functions will be located in united kingdom with direct connection to operations throughout world

* Expects to achieve annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $65 million - $70 million beginning in 2017

* Expects to realize annualized pre-tax savings of approximately $20 million in 2016

* Will maintain its current facilities in Suffern, NY and Rye, NY

* Avon separated its North American business into a privately-held company in which Avon maintains a minority interest

* “Revising Avon’s commercial business to ensure that all markets have consistent roles, responsibilities and processes”

* Says further streamlining of Avon’s corporate functions to align with current and future needs of business

* Will also continue to be incorporated in New York and trade on New York Stock Exchange under symbol AVP

* North American business is not impacted by any of today’s actions

* Will transition, over time, location of Avon’s corporate headquarters to United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

