March 15 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG :

* FY net sales of 1,139.1 million francs (previous year: 1,226.8 million francs), EBIT down 4.4 pct to 142.8 million francs (previous year: 149.4 million francs)

* FY group profit from continuing operations down by 6.2 pct to 115.7 million Swiss francs (previous year: 123.4 million francs)

* Dividend increase from 16 francs to 17 francs