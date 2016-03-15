FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galenica FY EBIT up at CHF 450.8 mln
March 15, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Galenica FY EBIT up at CHF 450.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* FY net profit before deduction of minority interests rose by 18.6 pct to 370.0 million Swiss francs ($374.68 million) and by 5.8 pct to 301.1 million Swiss francs after deduction of minority interests

* Division of the Galenica group into two independent listed companies is planned for the fourth quarter of this year

* Vifor Pharma has set itself the goal for 2016 of achieving at least the same level of EBIT as in the previous year on a comparable basis

* Galenica Santé has set itself the goal for 2016 of once again increasing EBIT on a comparable basis from the previous year

* Propose a dividend of 18.00 Swiss francs (previous year: 15.00 Swiss francs) per registered share

* FY EBIT 450.8 million Swiss francs versus 370.2 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1Uv13EO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9875 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

