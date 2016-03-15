FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY 2015 profit up 23.9 pct at CHF 355.1 mln
March 15, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Swiss Prime Site FY 2015 profit up 23.9 pct at CHF 355.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Swiss Prime Site AG :

* FY profit jumped by 23.9 pct to 355.1 million Swiss francs ($359.78 million)(previous year: 286.7 million Swiss francs)

* Constantly high distribution of 3.70 francs per share proposed

* Sees FY 2016 vacancy rate to hover between 6 pct and 7 pct

* FY EBIT climbed by 19.6 pct versus the prior year’s period to 553.4 million francs (previous year: 462.8 million francs)

* Forecast for 2016 calls for rental income and total operating income that are above the previous year’s levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
